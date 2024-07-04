The Competition and Market Authority has opened an investigation into Interflora Italia, it communicates in a note, for ”alleged unfair commercial practices during the advertising and sale of floral gifts, in violation of the rules of the consumer code”. In particular, the Interflora company could ‘‘not respecting the ‘guaranteed’ delivery times of the products sold which in some cases would also be different, in terms of quality and variety, from those chosen by consumers”.

Furthermore, the Authority explains, ”it may not adequately represent the mandatory costs associated with the floral gift delivery service. Today, the Authority’s officials carried out an inspection of the company Interflora Italia with the assistance of the special antitrust unit of the Guardia di Finanza.