Although the Christmas lights begin to go out and the Christmas carols are left behind, Madrid remains a hive of cultural and entertainment activities.

Of the January 10 to 12the city offers a varied agenda for those looking enjoy art and music at its finest. This weekend It is a perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in unique plans that combine the magic of soundtracks, the greatness of cinema and the emotion of theaterreminding us that leisure has no season.

In it National Auditoriumthe music lovers You will be able to delight in two unmissable events. “John Williams and the magic of Disney”a concert that revives the emotions of the most iconic soundtracks. And, the tribute to Ennio Morricone with the Hollywood Symphony Orchestrawhich promises to make us vibrate with the classics of the legendary composer.

On the other hand, the Lara Theater hosts the acclaimed work «Mothers»a theatrical comedy that addresses with humor and depth the vicissitudes of motherhoodguaranteeing laughter and reflection in equal parts.









Come and discover everything the city has prepared for this weekend and enjoy these plans at incredible prices thanks to Offerplan.

John Williams and the magic of Disney at the National Auditorium

John Williams and the magic of Disney





This Saturday January 11at 11:30 a.m.he National Auditorium of Madrid will witness a unique event that promises to conquer the hearts of all generations.

“John Williams and the magic of Disney”presented by the Hollywood Symphony Orchestrais an exciting concert that unites the musical greatness of the maestro John Williams with the unforgettable disney magic.

This show is a authentic sound journey that celebrates two iconic universes. On the one hand, the epic compositions of John Williamswhich include masterpieces such as the themes of Star Wars, Jurassic Park and ET The Extraterrestrial.

And, on the other hand, the most beloved songs of the Disney classics. The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin will be some of the musical jewelry that will transport the public to their childhood, filling the Audience of emotion and nostalgia.

With a combination of powerful orchestral arrangements and a unique visual atmospherethis concert is much more than a tribute, it is a celebration of the music that has marked our lives.

Ideal for families, movie lovers and followers of the classical musicthis experience promises to be unforgettable. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this magical fusion that only happens once in a lifetime.

Ennio Morricone and 100 years of music in the Symphony Hall of the National Auditorium

Ennio Morricone and 100 years of music





This Saturday, the Symphony Hall of the National Auditorium will host an extraordinary event for the film and music lovers: «Ennio Morricone and 100 years of music». An exciting tour of the most iconic compositions of the legendary italian masterperformed by Hollywood Symphony Orchestra.

Ennio Morriconeknown as one of the most influential composers of the 20th centuryleft an indelible mark on film music with a legacy that spans more than 60 years of brilliant career.

The Hollywood Symphony Orchestra will pay tribute to the genius who transformed music into an essential element of the cinematographic artinterpreting some of his most memorable soundtracks.

The public will be able to relive the emotions of classics such as Once Upon a Time in America, The Untouchables of Elliot Ness, The Hateful Eight and, of course, the iconic melody of The good, the bad and the ugly.

Each piece will be a door to unforgettable moments of cinema, enriched by the musical mastery that earned Morricone a honorary oscar for his unmatched contribution to the seventh art.

The environment of the Symphony Hallknown for its exceptional acoustics, will be the perfect setting to immerse yourself in this unique tribute.

This concert is an unmissable opportunity for enjoy the art of master Morriconea tribute to his work and the ability of music to move us and transport us to other times and places.

Mothers at the Lara Theater

Mothers at the Lara Theater





He Lara Theater in Madrid is filled with laughter, tears and reflection with «Mothers»a comedy that explores the lights and shadows of motherhood through five women trapped in an unusual situation.

The plot begins when these women are locked in the waiting room of a school. What seems like a minor inconvenience becomes the beginning of a Hilarious and unexpected group therapy.

As time passes, the most intimate secrets, everyday frustrations and shared joys come to light, offering the public a sincere and moving vision of what it means to be a mother.

This work addresses universal themes such as Social pressure, guilt, sacrifices and rewards of motherhoodalways with a touch of humor that makes even the most difficult situations provoke laughter.

The connection between the characters and their stories allows the audience to see themselves, regardless of their relationship to the topic.

He Lara Theater, with his intimate and cozy atmosphereis the perfect setting for this work that not only promises to entertain, but also generate a space for reflection. Get ready for laugh, cry and connect with this wonderful comedy about life itself.