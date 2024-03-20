The statement stated, “No casualties or damage to American ships or coalition forces were reported.”

Houthi attacks raise oil consumption

British data revealed a noticeable increase in maritime security incidents in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden by 475% since the start of the attacks by the Yemeni Houthi group.

Lieutenant Commander Joe Black, from the British Maritime Trade Operations Authority, indicated that the daily number of accidents ranges between 6 to 7 accidents per day, compared to one accident every two or three weeks previously.

Black described the current situation as an “unprecedented development,” pointing out the continuation of attacks targeting ships related to Israel, and that Houthi attacks will not stop unless the war waged by Israel against Hamas in the Gaza Strip stops.

On the other hand, Russell Hardy, CEO of energy and commodities trading company Vitol, said that the shipping sector consumes an additional 100,000 barrels of fuel per day to sail longer distances to avoid crossing the Red Sea.

Hardy added that the total distance sailed by ships is about three percent more than it was before the Yemeni Houthi group began launching attacks on shipping traffic.

He stated that oil tanker traffic in the Red Sea is higher today than it was five years ago, but global conflicts have caused shifts in global trade flows.

He continued during a dialogue session at the (SeraWeek) Energy Conference held in Houston, Texas, “We had to change paths in many places.”

He added, “There are more unusual movements occurring today than in 2019.”