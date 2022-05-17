Two days of rest to spend with the family (trip to Gardaland for Perisic) and resumption scheduled for tomorrow morning for the Inter players who want to finish an interminable season that has already brought two trophies to the showcase. However, Inzaghi and his do not want to leave no stone unturned even on the championship front. Destiny is in the hands of Milan, which will only need a draw in Reggio Emilia. But first the Nerazzurri have to think about beating Sampdoria in a sold out Meazza again. In fact, the club has put up for sale the last handfuls of tickets, frozen to see if the match would still have a weight in the championship fight.