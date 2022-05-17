After the two days of rest granted by Inzaghi, the team is targeting the latest challenge of the season. Barella & C. need the 3 points and good news from Reggio
Two days of rest to spend with the family (trip to Gardaland for Perisic) and resumption scheduled for tomorrow morning for the Inter players who want to finish an interminable season that has already brought two trophies to the showcase. However, Inzaghi and his do not want to leave no stone unturned even on the championship front. Destiny is in the hands of Milan, which will only need a draw in Reggio Emilia. But first the Nerazzurri have to think about beating Sampdoria in a sold out Meazza again. In fact, the club has put up for sale the last handfuls of tickets, frozen to see if the match would still have a weight in the championship fight.
For the match against a Sampdoria already safe but not for this session (see the 4-1 at Fiorentina hungry for Europe), Inzaghi will have all the men available. Only Vecino at risk, in any case on the sidelines for some time. The coach should re-propose the loyal players, with a single variation compared to 11 in Cagliari. In fact, Dumfries on the right hopes to oust Darmian, who was also among the best not only for the goal. In front of Handanovic there will be Skriniar, De Vrij and Bastoni. Barella, Brozovic and Calhanoglu untouchable in the median, as well as Perisic on the left. Dzeko favored over Correa to join Lautaro.
