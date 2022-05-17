The first instance of judgment before the Federal National Court had ended with the acquittal of the eleven clubs involved, including five in Serie A

Rome – The FIGC Court of Appeal has the appeal of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office on the capital gains case was rejected. Furthermore, the Court declared the appeals presented by the companies Sampdoria, Parma and Empoli unacceptable.

The first degree of judgment before the Federal National Court had ended with the acquittal of the eleven clubs involved – including five in Serie A: Juventus, Genoa, Sampdoria, Empoli and Napoli – and 59 managers.

The Federal Prosecutor directed by Giuseppe Chinè, after the publication of the reasons, had filed an appeal, supporting the validity of the model he had created to define “fictitious” the transfer market operations finished under his magnifying glass, also comparing the values ​​of the cards of the players in question also using the Transfermarkt platform. The defense argument of all the accused clubs and managers, accepted in court, argues that it is impossible to determine the exact value of a player in the moment of a private negotiation between two parties.

