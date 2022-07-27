Double working session for the Nerazzurri, who will take a test with the Pro Sesto tomorrow afternoon. The Slovak center has fully recovered, while the German winger is also on the way back

Almost complete group for Inter who continue to work under Inzaghi’s gaze. By now, only Robin Gosens is missing, but he will resume working at full capacity starting from tomorrow. For the former Atalantino, at the moment, only differentiated work. The one who carried out the regular training program, as happened yesterday, was Milan Skriniar, who worked hard to be able to get the first few minutes of the season on his legs early. Not at all distracted by the market rumors that have been chasing each other in the last month, the Slovakian center has pushed his foot on the accelerator and forced especially in the individual exercises, with the aim of refining the condition to be able to play at least one segment of the race on Saturday evening in Cesena against Lyon. See also Inter Scudetto despite AC Milan's victory? Someone still hopes for it ...

fast pace – The team also carried out a double training session today, dedicating the morning to individual physical exercises. Inzaghi and his technical staff have prepared a series of exercises aimed at improving power, muscle elasticity and coordination. Then I work with the ball to try out movements and mechanisms. The group responded well by sustaining tight rhythms, also thanks to a climate that is now much less suffocating than in recent days after the rain that poured into Milan and its surroundings during the night. From tomorrow, with the return of Gosens, Inzaghi will have everyone available.

test in sight – With the start of the second part of the summer preparation, the aim is logically to loosen the muscles and to make the workloads of the first days bear fruit. In the next few days the Nerazzurri will have to start running, shaking off the heaviness in the legs shown at times in the first matches and Inzaghi expects significant progress already from the next match against Lyon, Saturday night in Cesena. First, however, the Nerazzurri have planned a joint training session with Pro Sesto for tomorrow afternoon, after the morning training session. Basically, another friendly match on the fields of Pinetina like the one made against the Milanese in the very first days of meeting with a group still reduced to the bone. Against Pro Sesto, Inzaghi will be able to evaluate Skriniar’s progress above all, to understand if and how much space to give him on Saturday against Lyon, because the coach would not mind being able to field the starting defense at least for a while. See also SBK | Honda announces team presentation date

