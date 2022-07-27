Singer Shawn Mendes has announced that he is canceling his tour Wonder: The World Tour. In an exercise of sincerity, the 23-year-old Canadian has admitted in a statement published on his social networks that he does not feel ready to give concerts again. “Having discussed it with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, I have realized that I need to take the time that I have never taken personally to settle down and come back stronger,” explained the star. Mendes already postponed the concerts of the tour that were scheduled for the last few weeks for the same reasons, as announced in another text published on the 9th.

More information

This has been an unlucky tour for the artist and his fans, since the pandemic has already forced him to cancel his start in Copenhagen (Denmark), initially scheduled for March 14. Madrid, Barcelona and Bilbao were going to be the three Spanish cities in which the singer would perform. Mendes has apologized for not being able to keep his fans happy. “I know you have all been waiting a long time to see these concerts and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise to return as soon as I have given myself enough time to recover,” said the Canadian.

Mendes has been transparent about his concerns and bad experiences for years, both personally and professionally. In 2018 he explained that the lyrics of one of his songs, in my blood, was about his anxiety attacks. Later, in an interview with the magazine Wonderland, He argued that one of the keys that helped him improve in a difficult mental and emotional situation was “recognizing that something is wrong.” In another conversation with the newspaper Guardianadmitted that he seriously considered ending his career due to exhaustion and stress.

The artist, like other stars like Justin Bieber, owes the beginning of his fame to the videos he posted on the internet. Known for hits like Treat You Better Y Miss (the latter in collaboration with his ex-partner, fellow singer Camila Cabello, with whom he spent two years), Mendes already has a discography made up of four albums: handwritten (2015), illuminate (2016), Shawn Mendez (2018) and Wonder (2020). That of his last album was going to be the fifth tour in his career, which for now is suspended until further notice.

