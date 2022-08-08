The 33-year-old from Tocopilla leaves the Nerazzurri a year early after signing the severance pay agreed with the club: it is the end of a three-year adventure of 109 appearances and 20 goals

A long, very long marathon comes to an end: the paths of Inter and Alexis Sanchez separate after three years of ups and downs, with the Chilean now free to find another team. He will do so with full pockets due to the severance pay signed – the amount paid by Inter is 10 million gross, including the arrears accrued and the 30% incentive to leave – with what is now his former team. . A share that roughly aims to bridge the gap between the last year of the contract that was missing and the salary that the striker will go to sign in the new club. At the same time, in Viale della Liberazione, one of the most cumbersome contracts of the squad at the level of the wages is relieved. See also F1 | Verstappen rejects the press conference on Friday

The last kilometer – The soap opera of Sanchez’s farewell lasted a long time, with the indications of the Inter owners to cut salaries (-15%) which immediately placed great attention on this negotiation. However, the signatures arrived a few weeks later than the club’s forecasts, especially because the player wanted to be sure he had a welcome destination in his hands and a good farewell sum from the club. Around 3 pm Alexis arrived at the Viale della Liberazione headquarters for the latest documents, left after an hour and then the announcement arrived on the official channels of the club. In the future of the attacker, Marseille is at the forefront, a goal approved by the same because they are participating in the Champions League.

Roller coaster – Three seasons, 109 appearances and 20 goals. The numbers only partially describe Sanchez’s second Italian experience after that of his exploit in the Udinese shirt. In general, Inter probably expected something more from the wing all dribbling and scoring, but the “lion” of Tocopilla was able to give his contribution in decisive moments, above all the goal in extra time of the Italian Super Cup in January, against Juventus. Three trophies won in total in the Nerazzurri, including the Italian Cup in May and the 2022-2023 Scudetto. See also Inter, here is the deputy Brozovic. PSG frees Paredes and the deal is low cost

the official press release – “FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract of the Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez. The Club would like to thank Alexis for his three seasons in the Nerazzurri culminating in the conquest of three trophies and wishes him the best for the continuation of career “.

August 8, 2022 (change August 8, 2022 | 21:05)

