This Sunday the sad loss of the young actress was announced Aranza Pena, who passed away the night before, Saturday, August 6, in a tragic accident. Through social networks, the messages of his fans, colleagues, friends and family were present in her latest Instagram post.

One of the first media to confirm what happened was the Televisa Art Education Center, which gave its condolences to the family of the well-known figure. “With deep regret we join the sorrow that overwhelms the family and friends of @aranzapenaa for the sensitive death of her DEP”, she sentenced.

What did the Oaxacan actress who participated in “La Rosa de Guadalupe” die of?

According to local reports, Peña would have had difficulties with control of your vehiclesince the serious accident occurred due to a strong collision with a post in the Hidalgo Poniente neighborhood in the city of Salina Cruz, Oaxaca.

Peña shared a photo after having his first week of classes at Televisa’s Eugenio Cobo Center for Artistic Education (CEA). Photo: Instagram capture/@aranzapenaa

Who was Aranza Peña, what did he study and what was his career on television?

The young woman from Oaxaca was the daughter of the former councilor of Oaxaca, Sergio Peña Aburto and Martha Julia. At just 16 years old, Aranza Peña moved to Mexico City with her mother to fulfill her dream of becoming an actress. She began her studies at the Universidad Iberoamericana and graduated in Communication Sciences.

Likewise, at the age of 17 he appeared for the first time on television and in 2013 he had his first acting classes at the Center for Artistic Education on Televisa and at the Training Center for Television (Cefat) on TV Azteca.

during his career as a professional actress He played various roles in programs known as “La Rosa de Guadalupe”, “As the saying says”. She additionally participated in “The national hour” and “This story sounds like me”.

In addition, the young actress also dedicated her time to social networks to show brief moments of Oaxaca. Thus, she quickly amassed a wave of fans that currently totals more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.