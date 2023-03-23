Inter intend to keep him for another season, making him sign a renewal until 2024, and Edin Dzeko can’t wait for that to happen. At 37, retirement can wait for him: he confirmed it today in a press conference before the match against Iceland scheduled for tomorrow and valid for qualifying for Euro 2024. “If I’m 37 and I’m still here – he said Dzeko said – it means that I still want to play. Many at my age retire, but I don’t have the same desire. I play every three days at Inter and I don’t want or need to take a break in these two weeks. “To give my contribution to the team to ensure that Bosnia obtains a historic qualification for the European Championships. In the past we have not succeeded due to various factors, but now we are here and everything depends on us and our team”. In the national team Edin wears the captain’s armband and hopes to stop his goal abstinence that has lasted since January 18, when he signed the 2-0 in the Italian Super Cup final. To find one of his goals in Serie A instead you have to go back to Inter-Napoli on 4 January.