Since the retreat in Bosnia, the Nerazzurri forward has confirmed that he does not intend to stop: “I play at Inter every three days, I feel good and I certainly don’t want to stop.” Training resumed in Appiano: therapies and personalized work for Skriniar, Bastoni, Dimarco and Gosens
Inter intend to keep him for another season, making him sign a renewal until 2024, and Edin Dzeko can’t wait for that to happen. At 37, retirement can wait for him: he confirmed it today in a press conference before the match against Iceland scheduled for tomorrow and valid for qualifying for Euro 2024. “If I’m 37 and I’m still here – he said Dzeko said – it means that I still want to play. Many at my age retire, but I don’t have the same desire. I play every three days at Inter and I don’t want or need to take a break in these two weeks. “To give my contribution to the team to ensure that Bosnia obtains a historic qualification for the European Championships. In the past we have not succeeded due to various factors, but now we are here and everything depends on us and our team”. In the national team Edin wears the captain’s armband and hopes to stop his goal abstinence that has lasted since January 18, when he signed the 2-0 in the Italian Super Cup final. To find one of his goals in Serie A instead you have to go back to Inter-Napoli on 4 January.
In the meantime, this afternoon training has resumed at the Pinetina for those not called up by the national teams and for the injured. We saw Skriniar again who needs to heal after the acute lumboglutalgia that knocked him out on the eve of the away match in Bologna at the end of February. The alarmist declarations of the Slovakian doctor (“In Milan they subjected him to an MRI which revealed damage to the intervertebral disc. He underwent therapy but his conditions worsened. Milan now feels pain, even at rest”) are not confirmed , but the problem is still considered important. As admitted by Inzaghi after Milan had gritted his teeth to be on the pitch in the final match in Porto which allowed Inter to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Skriniar underwent therapy and specific work today like the other injured players: Bastoni, Dimarco and Gosens. Tomorrow and Friday morning sessions. Rest weekend.
March 22, 2023 (change March 22, 2023 | 21:48)
