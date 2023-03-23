Former Argentine champion Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martínez beat Colombian Jhon Teherán on Tuesday nightin a fight framed in the medium category.

(In context: ‘A monster!’: the terrible KO for which they criticize a Colombian boxer).

Just 90 seconds lasted the fight of the former world middleweight champion against the Colombian Jhon Tehran, in a meeting organized by Chino Maidana Promotions.

The 48-year-old Martínez’s fight was the kickoff in his intentions to have a chance at the international level to reconquer the belt.

The definition of the fight was suggestive, since the combination with which Martínez knocked down Teherán did not seem to be accurate enough to cause the KO with which the clash ended. However, the Colombian refused to continue fighting and the referee raised the arm of the Argentine boxerwhich he celebrated before the impassivity of the spectators, who expected much more from the show.

The surprise came a few hours later, when a video recorded by Jhon Tehran himself went viral, in which he makes surprising and serious accusations regarding this commitment. According to what the boxer said, the purse agreed upon for the fight was 3,000 dollars, but then they would have offered him 2,000 more to let him win.

In the images, collected by the boxodecolombia.com site, the Colombian boxer states: “I came for 3 thousand free dollars, but when I was here [en Buenos Aires] They offered me $5,000 to lose. Now they want to deduct a piece of money that I supposedly owe Andy. A year ago Andy threw me away, now with the impudence John Molina comes to tell me that I owe Andy 900 dollars. John Molina is a rat. Andy says that he is a Christian and he is the devil himself,” Tehran narrated.

(Also: Óscar Rentería: they reveal their strong crying after leaving ‘El Pulso del Fútbol’).

‘They offered me 5,000’

Wonder Martinez. KO to Tehran Photo: Screenshots ESPN, iStock

In his discharge, The Colombian accuses a person, who would be his former manager, of wanting to keep a percentage of what was offered. However, he does not go into detail about who offered him the money to lose. That is to say, the boxer’s anger is not because they offered him the money to throw himself, but because someone wanted to deduct money from what was agreed.

Then he dedicated words to the public and referred to the promotion of the fight: “People are very friendly in Argentina, they said that [el público] He was racist and he is not like that, he is humble, but in a matter of boxing Argentina is damaged. Chino Maidana, excellent promoter, grateful to him. They offered me five thousand to lose and I have not seen them, they want to steal them from me “Tehran says.

The Colombian Jhon Teherán (38 years old) born in the municipality of San Onofre, denounces that he was offered thousands of dollars to lose his fight against the Argentine Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martínez. pic.twitter.com/0MUynm4Jre — Breinner Arteta Cañizares (@ArtetaBreinner) March 22, 2023

strange retraction

The unusual thing is that this noon, from Chino Maidana Promotions, they sent a second video of Jhon Teherán, in which the Colombian retracts the accusations.

“Very good afternoon, I am Jhon Tehran. I’m sorry for the video I uploaded last night. An outsider came up to the dressing room after the fight and asked me to say those words.. I apologize to Maravilla Martínez, who is an excellent person, and to Chino Maidana. He was unconscious from the blow I received in the fight. Wonder, I apologize, I made that mistake out of anger and the impotence of not being able to beat him”, was the explanation of the Colombian, who ended the video with new apologies to everyone.

Martín Sánchez, press officer of the promoting company: “The situation is funny. The truth is, we don’t know why he says it and I wouldn’t be surprised if behind this there was some incentive to leave Maravilla Martínez in a bad light”.

More news

THE NATION, FROM ARGENTINA

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)