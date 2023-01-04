Inter-Naples on the pitch and Twitter ‘explodes’ against Dazn. Fans connected to watch the big match of the 16th day of Serie A but the streaming, judging by the protest messages that rain on the social network, does not seem to work properly. The #Dazn hashtag takes off among the trends, driven by the tweets of fans and enthusiasts who complain. Among the disappointed viewers, there is no shortage of illustrious names. “Dear Dazn executives, do you want to show me Inter-Napoli, you have also increased the prices without increasing the reception capacity of subscribers. I was waiting for Serie A. I only saw the last 20 minutes of Cremonese-Juventus and now I’m here to see the photo of Dzeko stares”, the ‘desperate cry’ of Aldo Serena, former center forward of Inter, Milan, Juve and Toro. When the images finally arrive, the attacker breathes a sigh of relief: “The managers of Dazn listened to me, now I see Inter-Naples”.

“I renewed Dazn this morning. Tonight it won’t allow me to see Inter-Napoli in any way. Until now, Cremonese could be seen without problems. Tell me which other company in 2022 acts with this impunity”, tweeted Tommaso Labate, signature of Corriere della Sera and Nerazzurri fan.