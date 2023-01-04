Barcelona takes the first cup victory in a tough game against Intercity. The people from Alicante tied the game up to three times, and the fact is that the passivity of the Barça players shone through their undoubted presence.
This is the 1×1 of the Barça players in the difficult cup match:
Iñaki Peña (4): It must be admitted that he stopped practically no ball. All Intercity arrivals ended in a goal except for a great intervention ten minutes from time.
Héctor Bellerín (4): The former Betis man had a regular game. Not very safe in defense and sometimes helping Dembélé in attack.
Ronald Araújo (8): The Uruguayan put his team ahead in the fourth minute after a perfect header. Ten minutes later he avoided the equalizer after a huge run back.
Jules Koundé (5): He played both as a centre-back and as a winger, and it must be admitted that it was not the best game of his career.
Jordi Alba (5): One of the best of the culés. Intercity’s second goal was a resounding mistake by Jordi Alba who did not follow his mark. He saved his match with a great assist for Raphinha at 2-3. In extra time he went out.
Sergio Busquets (7): The other day he was a substitute in the league, but Gavi’s discomfort forced him to enter the pitch. Today against a team that has left him time to think, he has been one of the best of Barcelona.
Franck Kessié (6): Correct match for the Ivorian. In defensive tasks he was successful, in the offensive not so much. There are many rumors about a possible exit.
Pablo Torre (8): Surely he was one of the best of Barça. He assisted Araujo in the early culé goal, and throughout the game he was one of the most inspired players with the ball.
Ousmane Dembélé (7): He has been the biggest agitator of the Barcelona attack. It is true that the bad game between Memphis Depay and Ferran Torres has helped. The Frenchman was the one who scored Barcelona’s second goal when the game seemed to get complicated for the Catalans, with a precious Vaseline unattainable for the goalkeeper.
Ferran Torres (2): Disastrous match for the Valencian. The former Manchester City player has had a very bad season with Barça.
Memphis Depay (3): The Dutchman is seeking by all means to vindicate himself but he is not entirely successful in certain plays. Today has not been his day. but he is not quite right
Gavi (4): Pablo Torre’s game did not improve under any circumstances.
Ansu Fati (6): Something erratic in a shot but, with some luck, he scored the fourth goal for the Catalans. The one in the first part of the extension.
Marcos Alonso (2): He made a resounding mistake in the third goal of Intercity’s tie. He could have cost Barcelona dearly.
Raphinha (6): Quite active in his team’s offensive plays since he entered the field of play. The carioca was not bad.
Éric García (5): participated in few plays without the ball. With the ball he was quite comfortable. He cannot be suspended.
Alex Balde: SC
#1×1 #Barcelona #players #cup #victory
Leave a Reply