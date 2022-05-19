Expert, technician, used to big stages, free transfer: here, put these four elements together and you will soon understand why Henrikh Mkhitaryan is a footballer who interests Inter. And then add that in midfield this year Simone Inzaghi’s team struggled like a cyclist on Mortirolo as soon as one of the three super starters – Barella, Brozovic and Calhanoglu – dropped in performance or even worse missed races due to injuries and suspensions .