Governmental schools conducted a field survey for the next academic year (2023/2022), to determine the number of people for the same year in each school, which takes into account the agreed upon student density, and the number of educational cadres in each school, so that vacancies and increases in schools are calculated in preparation for the next year.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education determined the student density for the kindergarten stage, with (20) students per class, in the first kindergarten, and 25 students in the second kindergarten, while the student density for the first cycle classes (from the first to the fourth grade) ranged from 28 students. up to 30 students per class, and the maximum student density in the second and third cycles (for grades five to twelve) is 33 students per class.

She stressed the need to write the number of people in front of the specific path of the division, or the language in the second cycle, and the number of students who were registered on the system, with mentioning the cases of people of determination (with special needs), which were approved by the Department of Special Education.

The Foundation called for determining the number of teachers, according to the specialty they were assigned to, with a mention of the subject they teach, for example (a teacher of field 2), her specialization may be science or mathematics, but the teaching subject is field 2, noting that the teacher delegated from another school (not on the strength of The school), is not counted among the school’s cadres, and the resigned teacher whose resignation was approved by the Human Capital Department at the end of the current school year is not counted, and his name is written in the notes box, with the clarification of the national and non-citizen teachers in the column assigned to them, and it is not counted The teacher, who has reached the age of 60, has not been renewed, and the school was certain that his services would be terminated by the end of this year, pointing out that the school principal or principal is responsible for the validity of the data contained in the field survey.

The time programming for the current semester, which was finally approved by the Emirates Foundation for School Education, indicated that the final evaluation of the subjects of Group A (the end of the third semester exams), for grades one to twelve, begins on June 14, and continues until the 23rd of the same month. .



