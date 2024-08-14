Unfortunately the current champion of the Leagues Cup, Inter Miamicould not confirm his crown after being beaten 3-2 by Columbus Crew in it Lower.com Fieldwith which, there will be a new monarch for the binational contest between the Liga MX and the MLS.
The Florida team could not count on its captain and star, the Argentine, again Lionel Messihowever, they had the experience of the Uruguayan Luis Suarez and the Spanish Sergio Busquets and Jordi Albaas well as the top assistant, Julian Gresseland the Paraguayan Diego Gomezbut it was not enough to eliminate the current champion of the MLS.
At minute 10, the Paraguayan Matias Rojas overtook the Heronswith Gomez increasing the lead at 62′, however, five minutes later, Christian Ramirez discounted, and two minutes later, the Uruguayan Diego Rossi found the equaliser. With ten minutes left in regulation time, once again Rossi appeared to seal the comeback.
Now removed from the Leagues Cupthe team of the Argentine helmsman Gerardo Martino will be able to fully focus on the 2024 season of the MLSwhere they march as leaders of the Eastern Conference with 53 points.
Here is the calendar of the Inter Miami:
Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati
Chase Stadium
Saturday, August 24
17:30 hours
MLS
Having concluded his participation in the Leagues Cupthe pink team will focus only on the local tournament of the MLSfacing the Orange and Bluewhich follows closely behind in the Eastern Conference being second, with five points behind. Precisely the rival team was also present in the round of 16 of the binational tournament, so it could also arrive in good form to this match. The key man is the Argentine Luciano Acostawho is the club’s assist leader in the current competition, but we cannot ignore his compatriot either Luca Orellano and the Argentine-Lebanese Yamil AssadTheir last clash was on July 6 with a crushing victory for the Ohio team by 6-1.
Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami
Saturday, August 31st
Soldier Field
19:30 hours
MLS
The Fire is in serious trouble because it appears as second to last in the Eastern Conference with only 25 units, but this does not mean that it still has no life, since it is three points behind the Playoffs. Therefore, Illinois will be playing as if it were a final for the remainder of the championship. The pieces that move the rival’s scheme are Brian Gutierrezthe German Fabian Herbers and the Swiss Xherdan Shaqiri and Maren Haile-SelassieTheir last duel was on July 20, with Miami winning 2-1.
Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union
Chase Stadium
Saturday, September 14
17:30 hours
MLS
The Union It is ranked tenth in the Eastern Conference with 27 points, one unit away from reaching the Playoffswhich is why they will be looking for even more reason to surprise the leader of the competition, without forgetting that they would also be in top form by being in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup. By this date, most likely the Argentine captain Lionel Messi could already be ready to return to the field and help close the regular season on a good note. On June 15, the Florida team won 1-2 on foreign soil.
Atlanta United vs Inter Miami
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Wednesday, September 18
17:30 hours
MLS
The Herons They visit Georgia to face a club that is also in the Playoffs of the Eastern Conferencebut which has a high probability of directly entering the final phase. Although currently those of the Tata Martino They are more than 20 points ahead of the Five Stripesjust last May 29 they stood on foreign soil to defeat 1-3 thanks to a double from the Georgian Saba Lobjanidze and a goal from the Senegalese Jamal Thiare.
New York City vs Inter Miami
Yankee Stadium
Saturday, September 21
12:00 hours
MLS
If they had advanced to the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cupthe Florida team could have met the New Yorkers, who faced Tigers. In any case, this would not be the only time they could see each other in the local tournament, since the Pigeons They march as fifths of the Eastern Conference with 38 points, so they will have no problem being present in the final phase. In their last duel, which took place on March 30, they divided points after drawing 1-1.
