The Florida team could not count on its captain and star, the Argentine, again Lionel Messihowever, they had the experience of the Uruguayan Luis Suarez and the Spanish Sergio Busquets and Jordi Albaas well as the top assistant, Julian Gresseland the Paraguayan Diego Gomezbut it was not enough to eliminate the current champion of the MLS.

At minute 10, the Paraguayan Matias Rojas overtook the Heronswith Gomez increasing the lead at 62′, however, five minutes later, Christian Ramirez discounted, and two minutes later, the Uruguayan Diego Rossi found the equaliser. With ten minutes left in regulation time, once again Rossi appeared to seal the comeback.

Now removed from the Leagues Cupthe team of the Argentine helmsman Gerardo Martino will be able to fully focus on the 2024 season of the MLSwhere they march as leaders of the Eastern Conference with 53 points.

