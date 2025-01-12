The grand final of the Spanish Super Cup it’s already here. Real Madrid and Barcelona compete this Sunday in Jeddah for the first title of the season in Spanish football. The whites seek to add their third trophy of the campaign, while the Blaugranas try to stop their drought without touching metal since the League won in 2023.

Ancelotti’s men reach the final in an ascending line. After the irregular start to the season both in the game and in the results, the Madrid They recorded their seventh victory in the last eight games against Mallorca. Despite the final mess that muddied the semi-final, the whites clearly prevailed over the vermilion team and will seek their fourteenth Super Cup this Sunday to tie their rival in the final at the top of the record.

For his part, the Barcelona They will try to add their fifteenth Super Cup title and increase the distance with Madrid. For this, Flick will be able to count on Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, re-registered after the controversial decision of the CSD that monopolized all the spotlights during the week and took away the luster of the Barça victory over Athletic to reach the final.

This is the second episode of the Spanish football classic this season. The most immediate precedent ended with a resounding victory for Barça at the Bernabéu by 0-4when the Blaugranas seemed invincible and the whites plunged into a great crisis. Two and a half months later, they meet again with a title at stake.









Real Madrid – Barcelona schedule

The grand final of the Spanish Super Cup this Sunday, January 12 between the real Madrid and the Barcelona It is played at the King Abdullah Sport City stadium, with a capacity for more than 60,000 people. A duel that will begin at 8:00 p.m.

Where to watch Real Madrid – Barcelona on television and online

The clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona can be seen live on television through the channel’s broadcast Movistar. Fans will also be able to follow the match on the first day of the League minute by minute through the website. ABC.eswhere readers will be able to find the best chronicle at the end of the meeting.