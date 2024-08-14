My Hero Academia ended its manga in 2024, however, the seventh season of the anime is still airing and the film You’re Next It was released in Japan on August 2, 2024, and although there is still no further news about its distribution, it has been reported that the film will arrive in the United States in October. So we expect specific details soon for other parts of the world.

Kohei Horikoshi published a special illustration for the film and lets us see a cast of very elegant heroes and a very interesting fight, this time they will have to face a Dark All Might. It will be quite a mess!

On this occasion, My Hero Academia It shows a new enemy: the Gorrini family, which will give a strange twist to the story we already know. It seems that we will even have some romance in the film.as the studio previously revealed, however, whether it will be between Deku and Ochako is not something that is mentioned.

However, everything indicates that there will be more news than foundations of the main story that we already know. We will have to wait for You’re Next hit our screens, but the author has already begun to intrigue with propaganda. In an illustration that is already circulating on social media, we can see our most beloved characters from the main cast in a rather elegant format. Check them out below:

Source: Bones study

Remember though, they are still our favorite heroes. What do you think? Do the suits and bows suit them? What will the new Dark All Might be like?

What will My Hero Academia: You’re Next be about?

Toho Animation describes the film as follows:

”’You’re Next!’ — In a society where heroes and villains continually fight in the name of peace and chaos [los villanos]Deku, a UA high school student who aspires to be the best hero he can be, faces off against the villain who imitates the hero he has long admired. Can Deku and the rest of UA High’s Class 1-A protect the world by putting an end to Dark Might, the man who claims to be the new Symbol of Peace?.

We’ll be able to see our beloved characters in a different format and in fact their brief return will also be a balm for our hearts now that their serialization has ended after a decade. Are you ready for the extra and final adventure of Deku and company?

