The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR Court) declared this Tuesday (29) that Nicaragua is in permanent contempt of its numerous orders to release imprisoned opponents and that it will forward the situation to the General Assembly of the Organization of American States (OAS) ).

“There persists a prolonged disrespect on the part of the State that places the beneficiaries of the provisional measures in an increasingly vulnerable situation and implies an increase in the risk situation”, said the Inter-American Court in a decision published this Tuesday.

The text adds that the Inter-American Court “will submit Nicaragua’s contempt of its decisions for consideration by the General Assembly of the Organization of American States.”

The Inter-American Court explained that the State of Nicaragua expressed its non-acceptance and rejection of the provisional measures adopted in favor of 75 government opponents in prison.

In these resolutions, the Inter-American Court ordered the immediate release of several of these opponents, including former presidential candidates, journalists, social leaders, businessmen and students, among others.

“This court concludes that the manifestation of non-acceptance and rejection by the State of the provisional measures adopted by this court, the extension of the detention of the beneficiaries of the provisional measures, keep people in a state of absolute lack of protection”, noted the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. Humans.

In addition, it considered that “the detention of the beneficiaries of the provisional measures, as well as the criminal proceedings brought against all of them, demonstrate a process of harassment and criminalization of people who identify themselves as opposed to the current Nicaraguan government” of dictator Daniel Ortega.

The resolution indicates that the State’s contempt and the poor conditions of detention of the prisoners represent “a serious risk of suffering irreparable damage to their rights to life, integrity, health and food”.

The text also points out that the Nicaraguan authorities did not facilitate the periodic contact of the prisoners with family members and lawyers and they were not guaranteed access to health services and medication, nor adequate food.

The Inter-American Court revealed that Nicaragua sent 19 communications in which it expressed its rejection of the provisional measures, considering that they “follow a script imposed by the United States of America” and “include a biased narrative”.

Nicaragua has been experiencing a political and social crisis since April 2018, which has worsened after the general elections of November 7, 2021, in which Ortega was re-elected for a fifth term, the fourth consecutive and the second together with his wife, Rosario Murillo. , as vice president, with his main competitors in prison or exile.

In April 2018, thousands of Nicaraguans took to the streets to protest the controversial social security reform, which later turned into a movement for the resignation of Ortega, who responded with force.

The protests left at least 355 dead according to the IACHR, although local organizations estimate the number at 684; the government recognizes only 200.