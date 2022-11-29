Ubisoft today presented with a trailer Lost Between Worldsthe new expansion of Far cry 6, which you can view in the player below. The DLC release date is set for next week, to be exact December 6, 2022priced at €19.99 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

In addition, a new free game update is now available, introducing the long-awaited New Game+ and “Completionist Aid,” a new feature that makes it easier to track your progress with Far Cry 6’s various activities and collectibles.

The news does not end here, because from today one is also available free demo of the base game on all digital stores of each platform.

As for Lost Between Worlds, as we can see from the video, in this new adventure Dani Rojas will find herself trapped in a supernatural capsule and to escape she will have to overcome a series of challenges in the “fractures”, alternative worlds that will propose game rules and different enemies than usual.

Let’s read the official description:

“Overcome deadly trials in this exciting new chapter in the story of Dani Rojas. Shipwreck between worlds offers action-packed content with deadly crystal enemies, multiple paths, a new story and a huge variety of challenges. Put your cunning and skill to the test and overcome death… Or you will be lost forever.”



“After exploring a strange meteorite impact site, Dani Rojas finds herself trapped in a supernatural capsule. To escape, Dani will have to overcome a series of “fractures” and obtain the five broken fragments needed to repair the space capsule. In the journey , Dani strikes up an unlikely friendship with Fai, her snooty but strangely intriguing guide.”



“Choose your path among the rifts: assault a fractured fortress suspended in the sky, swim in an underwater Esperanza filled with deadly traps, run up an active volcano, ward off darkness in a dark cave, survive while unseen enemies pursue you, solve a riddle of light and much more. To survive you will need to master stealth, orientation, speed, brute force and more.”



“Use strategic Chromatic combat to defeat the shard faces, the crystal guardians of the rifts in human and animal form, as you fight to recover the five shards of the capsule. Each shard collected will give you powerful equipment and tools that will help you escape. “