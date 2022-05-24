Hazza Abu Al Reesh (Abu Dhabi)

Intellectual, cultural and educational leaders valued the grant directed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to purchase a valuable and integrated set of titles of books, references and educational materials included in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022, to be distributed to the libraries of state schools. In support of the publishing and education sectors, and enrichment of the references they contain, and in a manner that enhances the means of acquiring knowledge for all students at various stages.

Publishers and visitors to the exhibition also praised this grant, stressing that it constitutes the greatest support for the publishing sector, school libraries, and the entire educational process, and that it will establish a new generation of readers and a thriving cultural scene.

Sultan Al Nuaimi

Officials: Encouraging the cultural and educational movement

Dr. Sultan Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, confirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, has always been a supporter of the cultural movement in the country, and a sponsor of the process of developing education and upgrading it to compete and match the best and most prestigious international experiences. In this area.

Al Nuaimi said that His Highness’ directives to allocate six million dirhams as a grant to purchase a valuable and integrated set of titles, references and educational materials from the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2022, to be distributed to state school libraries, is a continuation of the generous giving that His Highness always dedicated to these two sectors, and his support for all knowledge paths. Based on a piercing vision, insight, and a conscious conviction that science and culture are among the most important elements that advance countries and peoples and contribute to enabling them to achieve their goals and aspirations for a better future.

Al-Nuaimi added that His Highness’s initiative and directives, such as Ghaith, benefited, pointing to the benefit that this generous support will bring to all relevant parties, including the exhibition, participating publishing houses, schools, educational institutions and their students who will have new sources and references, as well as the book itself that These initiatives restore his glory and prestige, and raise awareness of the importance of returning to him as the original vessel for knowledge, culture and learning.

Al Nuaimi expressed his pride, and all the people of the Emirates, of His Highness’s initiatives to support the cultural movement in the country, pointing out that this initiative is one of the good tidings that the nation will continue, under his wise leadership, its path towards achieving sustainable development based on knowledge and based on the solid cultural heritage, and based on competencies. A patriotism armed with science and knowledge that enables it to compete in all fields, and to contribute to our nation’s attainment of its goals and aspirations to be the best among the countries of the world.

Sultan Al-Amimi

Unlimited Support

Sultan Al-Amimi, President of the Emirates Writers Union and Director of the Poetry Academy, said: “We are used to this continuous and unlimited support, and that it not only constitutes support for our school libraries in the Emirates, but also constitutes support for publishing houses and writers in the Arab world,” noting that the allocation of such The amount is an affirmation of His Highness’ keenness to provide school libraries with knowledge in a sustainable manner, which enhances the vision of the wise leadership to support culture and the next generation with the latest publications and publications participating in this year’s book fair.

Badr Al Amiri

Cultural Movement Service

Badr Abdul Karim Al Amiri, Administrative Director of the Zayed Center for Studies and Research at the Emirates Heritage Club, expressed his thanks and appreciation for such an honor, which is a high-level addition, because of its great impact on the hearts of students and owners of publishing houses because it contributes to serving the cultural movement, and speeds up the marketing process. Or providing the book in schools, as it is present, close to the future generation, before its eyes, explaining: When the book is available in the school and its library shelves, we are establishing a future generation that realizes the value of reading, and the extent of the aesthetics of the book with its papers, details and chapters, and from this point of view the vision appears more Dealing with the bright cultural scene.

Aisha Al Zaabi

Educators: laying the foundation stone for a new creative generation

Aisha Al Zaabi, an educator, considered that such initiatives are neither new nor strange to our wise leadership in supporting education and knowledge, explaining that these initiatives aim to support the student and provide him with sources of science and knowledge. Al-Zaabi continued: It is a beautiful and distinctive addition to the generous initiatives launched by the leadership of our beloved country.

Ali Jaafar Al-Alaq

Dr. Ali Jaafar Al-Alaq, a poet, critic and university professor, said: The initiative lays a foundation for the new generation, because any change and any building of knowledge must start from this young, explaining that if we want to create a new taste, we must start with this young generation, the new generation, the future generation. If we want to start with a foundation of knowledge, we have to start with them, and then this structure gradually rises as they go through their educational stages. This is the real step that must be taken care of because it contributes to empowering the next generation and making it in the best of its ideas and cultures.

Jamal Al Shehhi

Publishers: Al-Mukarramah is a great support for publishing houses

Jamal Al-Shehhi, writer and owner of Kuttab Publishing House, said: Such initiatives are not new to His Highness, because we are used to this great generosity of His Highness for his awareness of the existing role that publishing houses provide through these cultural forums, and the support in itself contributes to the development of cultural movement significantly. The role motivates the participation to give more and do its utmost to provide what is commensurate with the acceleration of the wheel of creativity and culture, pointing out that His Highness the President of the State has repeatedly supported this cultural forum because of his belief in the status of this cultural wedding and his main role in the development of the next generation and their development culturally and cognitively to be able to Consciously face life’s challenges.

Mohamed Noureddine

Recognition at a glance

Mohamed Nour El-Din, owner of Nabati Publishing and Distribution House, confirmed that this initiative supports the publishing movement and makes it able to continue in light of the current circumstances and challenges faced by publishing houses, stressing that this decision and this initiative embody His Highness’ far-reaching vision, and his insight into the importance of the book and its value, and from Here is the responsibility, and the bet is great on publishing houses on the one hand, and the next generation on the other, and that the responsibility rests with everyone to uphold the idea of ​​the initiative and its moral value.

Khaled Al-Issa

thought feat

Khaled Al-Issa, owner of Hamalil Publishing House, expressed his overwhelming happiness, saying: His Highness’s honors are in every direction, in every place, and in every project related to the homeland, and in everything that serves man and thought, you will find the fingerprints of His Highness present to mark the landmarks of the vision, and this exceptional and feat of thought. Al-Issa added that the award came like rain, especially in a period that is still difficult, as the award came to revive and strengthen publishing houses and highlight the value of the book and writer, concluding that such initiatives revive Arab publishing houses and emphasize the importance of their strong presence in such large international forums concerned with culture. .

Visitors to the exhibition: the initiative establishes a future cultural stage

Shaima Ghazi Shaalan said that this initiative makes people realize the value of the book, and the importance of one day being the owners of a word and a pen, pointing out that these initiatives encourage ordinary individuals to write and engage in writing and publishing, and the experience itself is undoubtedly an addition.

Fatima Al Mazrouei

Fatima Mohammed Al-Zaabi added: The initiative has seen its features in the faces of the participants and writers while they are in the corners of the exhibition and their feelings are overwhelmed with joy because the initiative represents a basic support for their writings and publications, stressing that such initiatives establish the next cultural stage with distinction, and make us bet that we have realized how to invest culture, knowledge and thought.

Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al-Mansoori stressed that the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair always appears distinguished and unique, and this honor made it more glamorous. Undoubtedly, it is a generosity that encountered his family and people, and the leadership’s vision is always more comprehensive in the matter of investing minds and building sound human foundations that can cope with challenges with awareness inspired by that culture and knowledge.

Intellectuals: A Race for All Gifts and Noble Attributes

Dr. said Fatima Al Mazrouei, a writer and researcher: Such initiatives are not alien to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, because he is always a race for such noble gifts and qualities that serve the service of thought and culture, pointing out that His Highness is an exceptional and inspiring leader. It permanently nurtures all kinds of knowledge and culture, and seeks to honor the generous word, the word that carries humanity to bright worlds, and ambitions full of inexhaustible giving. Al-Mazrouei continued: Such initiatives invest in building young people, as they are the future, and they will carry the flag, and in them the nations will be proud and prosper.

Suleiman Al-Hatlan

Reading Challenge

Writer and journalist Suleiman Al-Hatlan pointed out that this initiative comes from the direction of the wise leadership to support knowledge and support publishing in the UAE and the Arab world, and this is not surprising because it has become among the traditions highly valued by publishers, writers and intellectuals in the entire Arab region, explaining that schools are facing the challenge of the topic today. Reading and its importance by virtue of social media techniques, but in such cultural places and international forums, it must realize its role in transferring knowledge, books and publishing. Such an initiative is not surprising from a leadership that is keen to support all knowledge and publishing projects in the UAE and abroad.

Muslim Al Ameri

motivating youth

Muslim Saleh Al-Amiri, a researcher in oral heritage at the Zayed Center for Studies and Research at the Emirates Heritage Club, said: The initiative contributes to giving the greatest opportunity to encourage and motivate young people to learn, pointing out that education is a link between all the various sciences that constitute broad cultural knowledge and it is not Come only with a variety of sources and versions and a permanent search through reading.

virtual survival

horizons of culture

The poet Najat Al Dhaheri indicated that every year of this great cultural exhibition, His Highness’ initiatives to record a generous presence in the heart of culture, and at the heart of this great exceptional event, because his initiatives are addressed to the chests with the water of honors, and his bids are always his race to support culture and knowledge, adding These generous initiatives allow our children to seek the value of reading, and the broad horizons of culture, without limits.