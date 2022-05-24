Ihab Al Rifai (Al Dhafra Region)

A number of academics confirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is leading the country’s institutions according to new visions that foresee the future in all its dimensions, and achieve new strategic and qualitative leaps in the technological education sector.

Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi

Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, explained that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, has been implementing his advanced vision for the future for many years, in various work sectors and fields, including technical and vocational education. His Highness revealed this vision with several decisions, including the decision to establish the Institute of Applied Technology during the year 2005, and then the decisions to establish the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Fatima College of Health Sciences, Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Abu Dhabi Institute for Vocational Education and Training, and the Center for Education and Professional Development, which are All of them are university, secondary, educational and training institutions led by “Abu Dhabi Technologist” according to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and in the framework of His Highness’s permanent directives through the Executive Council of the Government of Abu Dhabi, whereby “Abu Dhabi Technological” succeeded in achieving the ambitions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to expand technical and vocational education to cover all its institutions in all parts of the country with merit and confidence, according to the highest international standards.

Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi said: “Certainly, one of the main objectives of His Highness’s vision is to attract the sons and daughters of the Emirates towards specialized education, and to manufacture skilled national competencies in engineering, technological and industrial disciplines, which is what Abu Dhabi Technical is actually achieving, where technological and technical education is the destination. The first is for the people of the state, and the outputs of “Abu Dhabi Technician” take over the reins of work in various industrial institutions, being the national competencies that have the capabilities and skills necessary to meet work requirements in accordance with the highest and most professional international standards, which means the success of “Abu Dhabi Technologist” in reaching to be The people of the Emirates are the main source of wealth in the country, according to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.”

Al Shamsi pointed out that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, will continue with dignity and confidence the path of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul”, and the path of empowerment of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “good.” May God rest his soul.” Towards new horizons of progress and future leadership in all sectors of specialized education, production, industry, agriculture and innovative technology based on the responsibility of the promising youth of the Emirates.

Ahmed Abdulmanan Al-Awar

The trust of the rulers and the people of the Emirates

Dr. Ahmed Abdul Manan Al Awar, Director General of the Institute of Applied Technology at the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, stressed that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is worthy of the trust of the rulers and the people of the Emirates, who is always happy with him and reassured, pointing out that what indicates On this, His Highness’ efforts during the Covid-19 stage, where His Highness raised to the people his immortal slogan “Do not paralyze them”, so he planted tranquility, safety and confidence in the hearts of all, and for the UAE to succeed in leading the world in addressing this global pandemic that terrified the world, except for the UAE, which struck the model in Prevention and treatment of Covid-19 with the certification of specialized international institutions.

Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi

progress and advancement

Dr. Abdulrahman Jassim Al Hammadi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Institute for Vocational Education and Training at the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, added that everyone stands united behind his wise leadership, believing in his wise leadership personality and vision for the future, in a way that ensures progress and advancement in all areas of the United Arab Emirates, which is always proud of its leadership The rationale that works on one platform.

Ali Al Marzouki

The happiness of the people of the Emirates

Engineer Ali Muhammad Al-Marzouqi, Head of Emirates Skills at Abu Dhabi Technologies, said that the people of the Emirates are in safe hands with their wise leadership, which works according to solid foundations, a stable base and always developed visions, whose main goal is to make the people of the Emirates happy, and to spread the values ​​of peace, love and progress in the whole world.

Ali Hilal

work system

Dr. Ali Hilal Al Naqbi, Director of Abu Dhabi Polytechnic at the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, said that the future is eager and eager to achieve more features of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in order to develop the work system in all sectors, including certainly the sector Engineering and technological education through which the renaissance of nations and their permanent progress is based.

Issa Abdullah Al Marzouki

Issa Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Acting Director of Applied Technology High Schools, said: “Everyone who lives in the UAE is proud of the head of state, who has an outstanding vision in all fields.”