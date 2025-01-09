Have within your reach the possibility of create images of yourself with artificial intelligence that simulate you in scenarios you have never been in. That is the bet that Meta is testing through Instagram, currently in beta phase and for users in the United States. These initiatives have divided users between those who celebrate the creativity enabled by AI and those who warn of the dangers of ceding control of digital identity to algorithms. Is this the natural evolution of social platforms or are we crossing a threshold from which there is no turning back?

He has done it with Imagine Yourself (Imagine), a Meta tool that transforms selfies into stylized images within unique settings, has generated amazement and controversy. From surreal landscapes to complex mirror mazesthese visual compositions seek to offer a personalized experience.

However, a Reddit user recounted howThis technology produced images of you without the informed consent behind the function being completely clear.. Although Meta assured that it is not advertising content nor will it be used for commercial purposes, the lack of clarity about how these images are stored and handled has raised alarm bells.

AI profiles: an ambitious but uncertain bet

It is not the only workhorse in the arrival of AI to Meta networks. As Imagine explores the limits of artistic customization, Meta has opted for another disruptive technology: AI profiles on Instagram and Facebook. These avatars, which generate and share content, were conceived to coexist with human profiles on these platforms. According to Connor Hayes, an executive at Meta, these “Digital identities” will have bios, profile photos and the ability to interact with other users. The idea seems destined to revolutionize how people interact on social networks, but also to challenge the perception of authenticity in these environments.

Curiously, these AI profiles have already been around for over a year. They were mostly ignored by users, and many stopped updating in 2024. Despite this initial reception, Meta plans to refine the technology to allow users themselves to design their AI avatarswhich could mark a profound change in the structure of social platforms. However, this vision faces the challenge of convincing a public that is increasingly skeptical about Big Tech’s intrusion into their privacy.

Creativity versus control: doubts about Imagine

The Imagine tool has been described as “an artistic innovation that allows users to explore versions of themselves.” But beyond the praise for his creative ability, serious ethical concerns have arisen. Whose images are these? What happens to the data used to train the AI ​​that generates them? These questions, far from being trivial, touch a sensitive point in the relationship between big technology companies and their users.

The lack of clarity in Instagram’s terms of use compounds the problem. Although Meta insists that the images generated will not be reused for commercial purposesit is not clear whether users are fully aware of the scope of these experiments. This information vacuum fuels distrust of digital platforms, especially when the line between the experimental and the commercial seems to constantly blur.

The risk of human disconnection on social networks

The commitment to AI profiles on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram poses an interesting paradox. These networks were born to connect people, but the introduction of identities generated by algorithms seems to move away from that original purpose.. AI avatars could add an unprecedented level of personalization, but they also threaten to transform these platforms into less human spaces, where authentic interaction is replaced by simulations designed to keep us engaged.

Many users have expressed his rejection of the idea of ​​sharing space with AI profilesfearing that these avatars will increase the saturation of inauthentic content. Meta’s initial experiments with these profiles failed to attract the desired attention, demonstrating the difficulty of integrating this technology in an environment where human connections remain the main attraction.