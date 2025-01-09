Since he began to monopolize the covers of gossip magazines, Isabel Preysler conquered everyone with her classic, elegant and timeless style. One of her most acclaimed looks was her wedding dress with Julio Iglesias, which marked an entire generation of women when it came to walking down the aisle.

His influence continues to this day, daring with transparencies and adapting the latest trends to your style with innate elegance. Whether at high society events, red carpets or family gatherings with Tamara Falcó or Ana Boyer, her looks reflect a careful mix of sophistication and modernity, which has earned her a prominent place in the world of fashion.

At 73 years old, he knows perfectly well what suits him and he never stops showing it to us. The last time we saw the ‘celebrity’ on the red carpet was at the ELLE Style Awards, where she appeared alongside Tamara Falcó with a elegant red dress by Redondo Brandone of his favorite Spanish brands.

Isabel Preysler’s most flattering jeans

However, Preysler not only trusts this brand for his most special looks, he also uses it for his daily outfits, as the creator of the brand has shown us on his Instagram account, where he demonstrates that the Jeans can be worn at any age.

Although the Christmas season is officially closed, we still have some photos that have not seen the light of day, as has happened to Jorge Redondo who, in the last publication of his ‘feed’, uploaded a photo with Isabel with a look that we are going to see. to want to carry them all.

The ‘socialite’ posed with a fine knit sweater in pastel blue with a turtleneck, however, what caught our attention the most were her jeans, as it is one of the most flattering designs that we can show off.

Trinidad Pants by Roberto Brand Redondo Brand

It’s about the pants Trinity, hand embroidered with crystal beads black on cotton ‘denim’ fabric. Your design wide leg It adapts perfectly to all types of silhouettes, while the high waist achieves the effect of a smaller waist and helps to achieve an hourglass figure.

Its original price was 490 euros. However, thanks to the sales has remained at €392, which has caused it to be sold out in all sizes. Luckily, we can still sign up for the waiting list on the website.





