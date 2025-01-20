Are you one of those who still designs in square format for Instagram? Well from now on you will be forced to stop doing it. With the transition to the vertical feed, the social network reaffirms that adapting is the only option to stand out in the digital ocean. But why has Instagram decided to abandon its iconic 1:1 format? What does this mean for creators and brands? And most importantly: how can you adjust your content without starting from scratch? Here we explain it to you.

Goodbye to the Instagram of origin

Since its birth in 2010, the square format was the hallmark of Instagram, inspired by old Polaroid cameras. However, the way we consume content has changed drastically. The explosive growth of TikTok and the rise of vertical videos have forced Instagram to prioritize a full-screen immersive experience. Now, the vertical feed becomes the norm, forcing creators to rethink visual and narrative strategies.

This change is not just an aesthetic whim. According to recent studies, users spend 60% more time interacting with content that takes up their entire screen space. The key is to capture attention instantly and the vertical format is presumed better for this as it occupies the entire screen. Instagram could not be left behind in this battle for the eyes (and fingers) of users.

How to adjust your square designs to the new format

The shift to vertical feed means it’s no longer enough to upload designs in 1:1 format and hope they look good. Images and videos should now be adjusted to aspect ratios like 4:5 or even 9:16the format that occupies the entire screen of a smartphone.

For creators, this means:

Redesign existing content : Many old posts will not fit well in the new format.

: Many old posts will not fit well in the new format. Rethink visual strategies : Telling a story or conveying a message will now depend on the visual impact on a vertical screen.

: Telling a story or conveying a message will now depend on the visual impact on a vertical screen. Invest in design tools: Adapting existing resources and optimizing for the new format will be key to remaining relevant.

If you have old posts on your Instagram profile and want to adapt them, networking expert Jordi San Ildefonso has shared a step-by-step tutorial:

Open the post you want to edit. Click on the three dots in the upper right corner. Select the option “Adjust preview.” Choose from the available options: “Fill out”: Expands content to fill the entire vertical space. “Background”: Add white or black margins to maintain the original aspect ratio.

If your designs already used white or black backgrounds, the transition will be smooth. But if you used more complex mosaics or layouts, the result can be somewhat comical. It’s a good time to rethink your feed.

Design in vertical format from scratch

From now on, design directly for the vertical feed. These are the recommended proportions:

4:5 : Ideal for feed posts. Maintains a balance between verticality and detail.

: Ideal for feed posts. Maintains a balance between verticality and detail. 9:16: Perfect for videos and posts that you want to stand out completely.

Tools like Canva, Adobe Express or Figma They already include templates adapted to these dimensions.

What about the computer version?

Although the feed will still display in a square format on the desktop browser, this should not worry you. The majority of users consume Instagram from their mobilewhere the vertical format will be a priority.

Should I archive or delete my old posts?

Not necessarily. Evaluate whether your previous posts are still aligned with your strategy. If they don’t fit the new format or current aesthetic of your profile, consider archiving them to maintain a consistent look.

Will this affect ads on Instagram?

Yes, ads must also adjust to these new proportions. Designing advertising campaigns with videos and photos in 9:16 format will be key to capturing attention in a vertical feed.

A permanent change or a passing trend?

Although the change may seem radical, Instagram does not usually back down when making important decisions (remember the arrival of Stories or Reels). The vertical feed is designed to stay, at least as long as content consumption continues to be dominated by mobile phones.

Adapting is not an option, it is now a necessity. This change not only redefines the aesthetics of Instagram, but reinforces a global trend: full-screen content as the standard of the digital age.