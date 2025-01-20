Jessica Goicoechea She is one of the Spanish influencers who most influences fashion, which is why she gives us style lessons that will be the next trends of this season. In addition, she is a creator of very relevant content on her social networks, which is why On Instagram he has more than 1 million followers.

It is on this same platform where he shows us his daily life through his publications. In this way, Goicoechea was able to give clues to her new love relationship with the Spanish rugby team player, Manu Moreno, after a series of photographs during her vacation in Bali. The stylistic details on this trip, of course, did not go unnoticed, such as her looks and the surprising ‘micro bikini’ that caused a stir on social networks.

After her trip, she showed us her return to routine with a gallery of dazzling outfits ideal for winter. Making a style statement the trends we will see in 2025, made an impact with her ‘office core’ outfit. This is an avant-garde line that we saw throughout 2024 and that returns strongly for this season.

Jessica Goicoechea appears with a groundbreaking ‘look’

Jessica Goicoechea @goicoechea | instagram

In fact, the Catalan is one of the most prominent ‘influencers’ on the current scene. So he surprised us with a ‘oversized’ brown fur coat, a black leather-effect pencil skirt and an unbuttoned white shirt that gave it a daring and ground-breaking touch. To complement it, she opted for an updo and ‘smokey ayes’ smoky eye makeup.

Without a doubt, the ‘office core’ set is a preview of the pieces that will hit the ground running this season. No less important, Jessica knows how to choose clothes that flatter her and, therefore, captivate her audience. Proof of this were the reactions that did not take long to arrive: “Very pretty and very sexy”, “Stylish”, “Elegant” and “Queen” were some of the positive and flattering comments she received in her ‘post’.

What is ‘office-core’?

Gucci PreFall 2024-2025 spotlight

This aesthetic comes from the classic code and protocol for going to work in the office. Basically, it is a set of inspirations that are closely related to an ‘executive secretary’ image and that were indispensable to important catwalks at the Milan and Paris fashion weeks. Another feature is the search for a projection of an ‘intellectual’ and corporate girl, without leaving ‘glamour’ aside.





How to dress like a ‘working girl’

The brands that highlighted this trend were Gucci, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu and Saint Lauren. And one of the famous ones that best represents this trend is international model Bella Hadid. It is for this reason that, a priori, the most representative way to look like a ‘working girl’ will be asymmetrical cuts, neutral colors and linear prints.

Ralph Lauren Bella Hadid spotlight

Our essentials will be pencil or knee-length skirts, classic shirts, loose suits, scarves, bows, pleated pants made of tailored fabricblazers and loafers or classic pointed heels. We can also add an office ‘fashion’ identity with fun accessories, such as bags, briefcases, colorful ties and square glasses.

Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content in your email every Thursday for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.