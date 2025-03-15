Led by the terrific Olympic champion Laura Nolte, the German bob drivers at the World Cup in Lake Placid have achieved a triple success. On the demanding railway in the US state of New York, overall World Cup winner Nolte controlled her first World Cup title in two. Kim Kalicki (0.52 seconds back) and defending champion Lisa Buckwitz (1.46) completed the German podium.

Nolte, who won silver in the Monobob in the previous week, had already taken the lead with referee Deborah Levi after the first two runs on Friday. With anything but wintry 14 degrees, she found her way to the soft track on Mount van Hoevenberg. With an error-free third run, she further expanded her lead on Kalicki and went into the final round with a comfortable 0.40 second lead. Nolte once again put on a Fabellauf and secured her third World Cup title. In 2023 and 2024 she drove to gold in the Monobob.

Francesco Friedrich had won in the men four of the men before the success of the 26-year-old. A week after his triumph in the two -way bob, the Saxon prevailed in the four before his permanent rival Johannes Lochner and impressively underpinned his supremacy eleven months before the Winter Olympics. For Friedrich it was the seventh World Cup title in the big sled in a row and the 16th overall.

The day before, chaos had been on the train. After the ice was broken out at the Berchtesgadener Lochner in curve, the rear runners were driven on bare concrete, there was a decision by the jury after violent protests. Lochner should repeat his run. On the other hand, the Germans led by head coach René Spies, since a double burden was a conflict of competition within 30 minutes. In addition, Friedrich, who was stopped in his start -up preparation, had to avoid the concrete site in the second run and also lost valuable time. In the end, the second round was canceled by the jury and the race continued with the third run.