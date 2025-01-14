A tough live confrontation with which probably Perez Purification has discovered that her ex-husband could have had a parallel life, that he reunited after the divorce with her in a stable manner with another person and even that he had an “unrecognized” biological daughter who has only maternal surnames. It is the story of this neighbor from Santa Coloma de Gramanet who couldn’t get over her astonishment after telling what had happened to Sonsoles Ónega in ‘And Now Sonsoles‘ (Antenna 3).

Everything was triggered after reading the obituary published in relation to the death of Pedro, with whom she married and had three children: José Manuel, Silvia and Mari Carmen. The note included the following text: “His afflicted people: wife, Josefa, his daughter, Esperanza, nephews and other family…”. “And that is a lie because he was not married because we separated and he has only had three children, who are the ones with the last names Portela Pérez, Pedro’s and mine!” he said shouting. Purification Perez.

“Puri”, as he called her Sonsoles To reassure her, he stated that this woman was “his darling, his lover” and that they had never married. Regarding Esperanza, who appears in that obituary«it is not yours and it is all a lie. We found out everything after they buried him and there is no right,” he said. “That dead man is not his father!” he shouted.

The most complex moment for Ónega and the team was when ‘the other one’ came live, that unrecognized descendant of Pedro. Esperanza has spoken calmly to tell her version of the events and defend her mother, “who does not come from any brothel, as Purificación has said. They had a relationship and he is my biological father. “I have a sister from another previous relationship that my mother had but I am Pedro’s daughter.” This young woman has also pointed out that she tried to contact the children of Purificación. He spoke with his daughters and they came to the wake. After José Manuel left, what was his surprise, hers and the entire family’s, to see that he had left a serious insult to his deceased father. “Maybe your son hasn’t told you that, Puri,” Sonsoles told him.









Ónega has encouraged both parties to make a paternity test but they have refused. Purificación was very excited and did not stop talking loudly, while Esperanza remained calm in relation to the accusations that she made at her.

Teresa Bueyes was on set and made reference to article 143 of the civil code, where the reference to deciding the last wills of the deceased corresponds to the wife in the first place, as opposed to ascendants or descendants. Bueyes has recommended that both parties review the will to find out what Pedro wanted for his last goodbye.

Sonsoles Ónega has fired both after a tense confrontation. The presenter has empathized with Purificación, regarding whom she has mentioned that in the program she is learning about certain aspects that she did not know about her ex-husband, events that could have happened during her marriage with Pedro or after they divorced.