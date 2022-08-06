Trading floors are for surveillance services; auditors had already pointed out overpricing in the previous year

A report by the CGU (Controladoria-Geral da União) states that the INSS (National Institute of Social Security) disregarded an overcharge in an audit carried out by the body in 2021 bids for the contracting of surveillance services. Auctions would have been redone this year and were 117.6% even more expensive than the previous ones. Here’s the intact of the report (337 KB).

According to the controller, without adequate analysis of the problems pointed out, the institute canceled the 2021 bids and held a new one in 2022.

The auctions are for the hiring of ostensible and electronic surveillance equipment for units in Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro.

In 2021, they would have a total cost of BRL 77.88 million. However, they were suspended after the allegations of irregularities. A year later, in 2022, bids stood at R$169.44 million.

Read the comparison of bid values ​​for ostensive and electronic surveillance services in 2021 and 2022:

The CGU also pointed out that the complaints that caused the auctions to be suspended were not analyzed as they should.

“The documents presented and which supported the revocation of the trading sessions, related to the complaint in relation to which there was a ‘preliminary and incipient analysis’ by the INSS, did not present a conclusive statement about their origin to justify the act of revocation of the notices”, says the report.

The cancellation of bids would also have caused “Exceptional extensions and contracts by waiver of bidding”.

The services tendered include metal and smoke detectors, sensors, sirens, panic button, surveillance cameras, among others.

The INSS would also have bid for risk coverage in a kind of private insurance. In the auditors’ analysis, “there is no evidence, analytical and substantiated, that contracting with risk coverage is the most economical measure for Management”.

The institute denies wrongdoing and says it is adopting the CGU’s recommendations.