The character of Sandman recently made her small-screen debut in the TV series of the same name The Sandmanavailable on Netflix starting Friday 5th August.

In Italy to deal with the publication of the comics created by Neil Gaiman is Panini Comics, and there are three proposals to be recovered to better appreciate the character of Tom Sturridge, deepening the story that sees him as the protagonist.

The most awaited news is Absolute Sandman by Neil Gaiman 1 (88 euros), the first issue of a new edition of the masterpiece that made the history of comics. The first volume collects the first 20 issues of the original series and a large editorial apparatus full of extra content. The new large format with slipcase, leather cover and precious detailsmakes it an essential product both for collectors and for those who approach this work for the first time.

For those who can’t wait for the TV series to discover the evolution of the story, the box set Sandman Library (250 euros) can help you in this regard. Within the latter they are available ten volumes that make up the entire series e other four volumes of extra content, like the visionary prequel Overturehistory Dream catchers in two versions and the collection of short stories Eternal nights.

Finally we have Sandman Presents (150 euros), second box set that collects the best stories taken from the series of the work of Neil Gaiman, dedicated to the other Eternals such as Death, Desire, Destiny and Despair, or to other supporting characters of the series.