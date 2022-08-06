Editorial | The budget presentation has been made in case of a cold winter

The Ministry of Finance’s proposal prepares for a clear slowdown in growth.

The Treasury minister Presented by Annika Saariko (center). termsus for next year’s budget has a deficit of EUR 6.3 billion. The opposition criticized the proposal for the fact that the government can’t get the debt under control, even though there are few unemployed people and the economy is on the upswing.

Saariko’s budget proposal is largely based on the government’s earlier agreement, if the proposal for additional child allowance is not taken into account.

Investments in defense and border control, as well as the start of new welfare areas at the beginning of 2023, will increase the total amount of the budget. At the same time, Finland must use different means to try to break away from energy dependence on Russia and other fossil energy sources. The transition to renewable energy sources costs money, but it is an investment in the future.

Saarikko justified the additional indebtedness in 2023 by, among other things, slowing growth caused by inflation, rising interest rates and the uncertainty of the energy market. Although the Finnish economy as a whole is still doing quite well, the purchasing power of households is weakening and consumers’ confidence in their own finances is weaker than at any time in the history of measurement.

International ones estimates generally assume that economic growth will fade next year. The tone of the discussion has quickly changed from inflation fears to recession fears. In the budget proposal, it is justified to also prepare for a time of zero growth and recession, as long as one maintains one’s composure. Targeted relief can be offered for short-term, temporary everyday concerns, such as energy and food price increases, as long as those supports do not create the wrong kind of incentives.

The additional child allowance proposed by Saariko would oppress the familyless, but above all it would not be a specific measure for those who suffer the worst from the rise in prices, because the support would also go to those with good incomes. However, as a one-off and easily implemented, it would not change the overall picture of the budget. The other main party in the government, Sdp, has not commented on Saariko’s proposal. With the elections approaching, it wouldn’t be surprising if the government gave both an additional child benefit and decided to support, in one way or another, low-income people living alone in cities.

