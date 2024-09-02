Insider – Face to face with crime: previews, guests and streaming of the first episode

Tonight, Monday 2 September 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3 Insider – Face to face with crime will be broadcast, a television program hosted by Roberto Saviano initially, according to the writer, censored by Rai. In the various episodes we will see Roberto Saviano face to face with criminal organizations. Repentants, witnesses of justice and undercover agents. A story to discover the underground universe of crime up close. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

During the program, Saviano will meet for the first time a Cosa Nostra killer who, having joined the Sicilian mafia in 1979 through the “punciuta” ritual, experienced first-hand the mafia war between the old godfathers from Marsala and the emerging bosses from Corleone led by Totò Riina: after deciding to become a collaborator of justice, he confessed to 38 murders.

With the first female informer of the Gargano mafia, Saviano will instead retrace the evolution of the so-called “fourth mafia”, a ferocious and long underestimated criminal organization that has been bloodying the Apulian promontory for decades. Since 2004, the justice collaborator has lived in a secret location with her four children, whom she had with men belonging to two rival families: her choice to collaborate with the investigators has saved these children from the unwritten law of revenge.

But you can find yourself face to face with criminal organizations even without being part of them, or without having chosen to prosecute them professionally: as in the case of journalists threatened by the mafia, who fight with the only weapon they have, the word. They too will be the protagonists of this edition of “Insider”. Dedicated to a insider detail: Don Peppe Diana, the priest killed by the Camorra at 35, on his name day, in his church in Casal di Principe. “Insider” will retrace his story through the voice of the eyewitness of his murder, Augusto Di Meo, who broke the laws of silence and fought to bring Don Diana’s murderers to justice. The story of this courageous priest is the story of an entire community held hostage for years by the violence of the Camorra, which after seeing the blood of yet another innocent, a man of faith, flow, decided to raise its head and face the oppressor.

Streaming and TV

