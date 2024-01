Monday, January 22, 2024, 10:41







Last Saturday, the Brotherhood of the Holy Cross of Gandía received the Pasos 2024 Award, awarded by the Women Brotherhood Association of Cartagena for their work to promote “a more inclusive, fair and equitable brotherhood community.” The brotherhood of Gandía, founded in 1875, processions…