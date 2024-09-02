From 4th to 8th September the 19th edition of will take place Formula SAE Italyan international competition for engineering students. The event, organized by ANFIA and supported by Iveco Group takes place in“R. Paletti” racetrack in Varano de’ Melegari (Parma).

Formula SAE Italy 2024

During the “five days” of Formula SAE Italy 2024, approximately 1,600 students from all over the world will gather in the heart of the Emilian motor valley. 19 countries and 63 universities, representing 67 university teams: 52 from the European Union (21 Italians from 18 universities) and 15 non-EU. The four classes of participation include:

Class 1EV : electric cars, with 34 participating teams.

: electric cars, with 34 participating teams. Class 1CV : internal combustion cars, with 19 teams, including 2 with non-plug-in hybrid cars.

: internal combustion cars, with 19 teams, including 2 with non-plug-in hybrid cars. Class 1DV : driverless cars, with 9 teams, both electric and combustion, always in driverless mode during dynamic events.

: driverless cars, with 9 teams, both electric and combustion, always in driverless mode during dynamic events. Class 3: project presentation without prototype, with 5 teams.

This year, there is something new: the double class 1HD + 1EVwhich includes 2 of the 9 teams in the 1DV class.

Formula SAE Italy 2024 program

Formula SAE Italy 2024 officially starts on schedule Wednesday 4th September at 9pm, with the opening ceremony on the straight of the track, with the participation of Mark StarPresident of the ANFIA Components Group, and Pier Paolo Biffali by Iveco Group, main sponsor of the event.

Formula SAE Italy 2024 scheduled from 4th to 8th September

The demonstration ends Sunday 8th September with a closing ceremony on the home straight, during which the winners of the various categories are awarded, divided by class (Combustion, Electric, Driverless, 1EV + 1DV and projects without prototype) and by type of test.

The program also includes the exhibition of sponsors’ products, such as Iveco Group (represented by FPT Industrial and IVECO) which is exhibiting the F1C NG enginetwo electric axles developed with Maserati and other innovative vehicles, including theS-Way Metallica Special Edition.

Formula SAE Italy takes place on the Varano de’ Melegari track

ASK Industries instead exhibits a Pagani Huayra Roadster BC with an advanced audio system, while Dallara displays a Dallara Stradale in your own box. During the Track Show of September 6, aAbarth 695 two-seateraAlfa Romeo Giulia GTA and a Dallara Stradale run together on the track and are available for hotlap with driver.

Formula SAE Italy Awards 2024

ANFIA awards this year the prize Best social networker on FSAE Italy 2024 App to the most active student on the app, introduced to facilitate matchmaking between university students and sponsor and partner companies, and to encourage networking between the latter.

Among the special prizes from the sponsors, From the ara offers a prize for the best cost-effectively built car, while Ferrari rewards the 1CV and 1EV class teams that win the test Endurance & Efficiency. FEV and XaV offers the prize “Innovative Strategies for e-PWT System Control”, Geico The “Top Coating Award” for the best surface finish, Magna reward “The Most Digital Engineering” And Marelli recognizes the team that best balances competitive performance with sustainable practices.

Formula SAE Italy 2023 on the Varano de’ Melegari track

Podium Advanced Technologies assign the “Best Battery Award” for the most innovative battery system, SKF reward with “Sustainability at 360 degrees” the team that adheres to the principles ESGAnd Teoresi Group offers an award for the best electronics development process.

What is Formula SAE?

Formula SAE, born in 1981 on the initiative of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE)is a competition in which university students design and build a single-seater racing car for possible commercialization, following technical and economic constraints. During the event, the teams face static tests (Design, Business Presentation, Cost) e dynamics on the track (Acceleration, Skid Pad, Autocross, Endurance).

Formula SAE Italy 2024 Presentation Video

The main objective is to develop engineering, organizational and work skills in student teamrather than competitiveness, putting them to the test in the real design and construction phases of the prototype.

