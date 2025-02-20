The president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, will be in charge of defending in Brussels The common position of Spanish communities with the focus on the future of regional policy in the plenary of the Regions Committee (CDR) and will do so with a base premise on the need for the most decentralized funds management.

Rueda explained that it will also affect the need to “correct errors” that, in his opinion and that of “other autonomic responsible”, were recorded in the management of the resources associated with the Recovery and resilience mechanism and the next generation.

“We are going to consider again or, at least, not stop considering, as lately, the ability of communities,” said the regional president, convinced that, weigh to the complex international contextit is essential to send “the message to Europe” that “the cohesion policy will continue to need resources and attention,” he said.

The president of the Autonomous Executive understands that, although the interlocutors in the European Union are the states, The role of the regions -Communities in Spain. It is key to the implementation of policies attached to the territory and fund management.

A message that, before its official speech, has also transferred the European Commissioner for Fishing and Oceans, Kadis coasts, and the Executive Vice President of the European Commission for a clean, fair and competitive transition, the former Spanish minister Teresa Ribera, with which has maintained two meetings.

On whether he shares the vision embodied by the president of Castilla-La Mancha, Emilian A common position of the 17 communities.

Galician claim

In this regard, he said his conviction that, “when there is will, there are always issues” in which it is possible to agreealthough he has admitted that the debate is complicated when “more to the local, to which it touches more directly,” he admitted.

On the other hand, Rueda has been satisfied to send “the sensibilities of Galicia” both within the framework of the CDR and in the meetings with the European commissioners with whom it has been seen this Thursday, and has ratified that will intervene in Gallego.

“I am going to do it, it is an honor, an opportunity and our position on the officiality of the two languages ​​is known,” he has settled.