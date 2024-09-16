Insider – Face to face with crime: previews, guests and streaming of the third episode

Tonight, Monday 16 September 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3 Insider – Face to face with crime will be broadcast, a television program hosted by Roberto Saviano initially, according to the writer, censored by Rai. In the various episodes we will see Roberto Saviano face to face with criminal organizations. Repentants, witnesses of justice and undercover agents. A story to discover the underground universe of crime up close. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Previews and guests

It is possible to find yourself face to face with criminal organizations even without being part of them, or without having chosen to prosecute them professionally. As in the case of journalists threatened by the mafia, who fight with the only weapon they have: the word. Their experience of courage and resilience is an example of how the fight against crime can also be conducted outside the institutions. In this episode Roberto Saviano talks with the journalist Rosaria Capacchione, under escort for her work as a judicial reporter and for her activity against the Camorra, and also with Enzo Palmisano, a journalist persecuted by the Camorra who was removed from the newspaper under pressure from the local clan.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Insider – Face to face with crime live on TV and live streaming? The program airs tonight, Monday 16 September 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 3. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.