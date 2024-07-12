The 2024 Copa América grand final is drawing closer: the top tournament for national teams on the American continent will conclude on July 14.
This Tuesday, Argentina secured the first ticket thanks to a 2-0 victory over Canada. The goals were scored by Julián Álvarez, in the first half, and Lionel Messi, who scored for the first time in the tournament.
Scaloni’s men were waiting for their rival, who has already been confirmed: Colombiawho beat Uruguay in the other semi-final and with the help of another Argentine coach like Néstor Lorenzo, will go for the big trophy, in what will be a great match. Let’s go with the ideal XI of 90Min between both teams.
The best goalkeeper in the world not only saves you in the match, with spectacular saves, but also when it comes to penalties, it’s a guaranteed victory. That’s what the Dibu generated.
The right back is having a good tournament and will try to repeat it in the grand final. Scaloni considers him a starter ahead of Montiel.
The wall. The impassable. Perhaps the best centre-back on the planet today. A beast, Cristian Romero, who has been at a similar level for some time.
He beat Otamendi to the post, scored a goal in the quarter-finals against Ecuador, and is more than established.
The left back is closing off his sector for the opposing forwards, and he also projects himself intelligently.
Jefferson Andrés Lerma Solís is a Colombian footballer who plays as a midfielder for Crystal Palace, and who is performing at a very high level in this tournament.
He was a great figure in the semi-finals against Canada. He was the star of the game. In the final of the last Copa America, against Brazil, he was a star with 10 points. Will he repeat this?
For now, he is the best player in the tournament. He has an amazing ability to assist his teammates and is leading Colombia.
The best player in history has just scored his first goal in the tournament and will look to appear in a new final of his highly successful career. GOAT.
After James, he is the most important Colombian in the tournament. His ability to make a difference with speed is remarkable. And he can score goals.
The tournament’s top scorer still doesn’t know if he’ll be a starter or not in this match, but he does know that he’ll surely get minutes at any moment and he’ll take advantage of them more than anyone else, once again. He’s on a roll and will score again here. The goal of the championship?
