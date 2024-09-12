This week the latest production of the film has finally gone on sale on Blu Ray. Pixar, Inside Out 2which became an instant hit last June, breaking the record for the most popular animated film in history and also entering the top 10 of the best films in the world. That has fans wondering if it will be coming to the streaming service soon. Disney+, because not everyone is willing to buy the digital or disc version.

The film will arrive at Disney Plus the next September 25, after its theatrical release. Fans of the hit Pixar film will be able to enjoy this new installment from the comfort of their homes through the streaming service. This sequel promises to continue exploring the exciting and emotional adventures of the characters inside Riley’s mind, while adding new emotions to the story.

To celebrate the launch, Disney has launched a special offer called “Blockbuster Offer”, which will be available until September 27. This promotion is aimed at both new and returning subscribers, offering access to the basic level of Disney Plus for only $1.99 per month for three months. This tier includes ads and allows simultaneous streaming on up to four devices, making the offer an attractive option for those who have not yet tried the platform.

With the box office success it has had Inside Out 2Disney hopes to attract more users to its streaming service by taking advantage of the film’s popularity. The combination of a special offer and the long-awaited release of this sequel ensures that the film will continue to be a phenomenon both in cinemas and on the digital level.

Remember that you can also purchase it on Blu Ray.

Via: The Verge