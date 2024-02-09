The US Seismological Observatory announced that a strong earthquake struck the US Hawaiian Archipelago on Friday, ruling out the risk of a tsunami.

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake measured 5.7 on the Richter scale.

The authority added that the earthquake occurred near the main island of Pahala in the US state, specifying its epicenter at a depth of about 37 kilometers below the surface of the earth.

From time to time, the Hawaiian Archipelago experiences earthquakes. Among the most recent was the 2018 earthquake, which was considered the most violent in 43 years, and its intensity reached 6.9 on the Richter scale.