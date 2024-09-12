Francesco Chiofalo and Manuela Carriero are at the center of new gossip, confirmed by Carriero herself in an interview with LolloMagazine. The relationship between the two began shortly after Chiofalo’s breakup with his ex, Drusilla Gucci. Immediately after the end of their relationship, rumors began to circulate about a possible relationship between Chiofalo and Carriero, which now seem to have some foundation.

Manuela Carrierowho participated in Temptation Island and Men and Womenconfirmed that she and Chiofalo are dating, but that the relationship is still in its infancy. It all started during a meeting at an evening in San Benedetto del Tronto, where the two were friends. Carriero said he had never suspected Chiofalo was interested, but one episode in particular changed things: during the evening, while Manuela was talking with Charles Marinianother boy who participated in Temptation Island, Chiofalo showed a different behavior, letting his interest shine through. From that moment they began to talk more openly and became closer.

Despite their mutual interest, Carriero said the relationship is developing slowly due to their many work commitments that limit the time they can spend together. The relationship is still on a high initial phaseand for now both are taking things slowly. Before this new relationship, Francesco Chiofalo was engaged to Drusilla Gucci.

Their separation was made official by the same Drusilla on social media, where she explained that the bond between them had been deteriorating for some time. She stated that there was no specific event that had caused the breakup, but a series of differences between them, such as the lack of common interests and very different visions of life. According to Drusilla, separating was the most logical choice, given their incompatibility. With the end of his relationship with Drusilla behind him, Chiofalo now seems focused on his new relationship with Manuela Carriero, which is now evolving little by little.