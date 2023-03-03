caracol closes a investment rounds Series A for 10.6 million euro with Cdp Venture Capital and Neva Sgr, Venture Capital of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, as well as Primo Space Fund and Eureka! Venture Sgr – funds already present in Caracol. This round, explains the company’s industrial 3D printing of large dimensions, has arrived at the end of a growth path that has led caracol to triple the turnover in 2022, consolidates the leadership of the company and its large-scale Additive Manufacturing technology solution Heron Am, laying the foundations for the international expansion path. The transaction was completed thanks to the support and coordination of the financial advisor Growth Capital, together with the law firms Fieldfisher, HiLex, Almasta and Linklaters.

The capital raised will project Caracol towards a global future, supporting it in achieving the various objectives of its strategic plan. “This round is the culmination of a path of strong growth, which has led to the validation of our solutions by leaders in sectors such as Aerospace and Nautical” comments the CEO and Co-founder of Caracol, Francesco De Stefano.

“Thanks to the trust of the main Italian investment funds and the great support received from the advisors, coordinated by Growth Capital in this transaction, we will now have the possibility to accelerate the expansion of our solutions in global markets, continuing to develop and consolidate the technology that will lead the manufacturing world towards a more efficient and sustainable future” adds De Stefano. Now Caracol will expand the presence of Heron Am technology on an international scale.