Chivas de Guadalajara is fine and good. The rojiblanco team, under the orders of Veljko Paunovic, recorded a great first half in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The Sacred Flock is in the fourth position of the general table with 18 units, only below Monterey, Toluca and Tigres.
The rojiblanco team is on the rise and it seems that the good news continues. According to the most recent reports, Chivas is close to recovering two soccer players who were injured. They are Antonio Briseño and Isaac Brizuela, who have missed a good part of the season due to physical problems.
The ‘Pollo’ Briseño had minutes in the first two games of the Clausura 2023, but had a muscle injury to the right femoral biceps that has kept him away from the pitch. The defender has made positive progress in his recovery and would be close to returning to the team.
In the case of ‘Cone’ Brizuela, he has been out of activity since the beginning of February, after undergoing surgery due to discomfort in his left leg. The evolution of the rojiblanco winger has also been favorable and he has already begun to jog, which is perceived as a positive symptom in his rehabilitation.
Unfortunately, not everything is hunky-dory in the Sacred Flock. The return of Alexis Vega still seems distant and to this we must add that José Juan Macías will miss the entire season after relapsing with his cruciate ligament injury.
In the coming weeks, Chivas could recover Antonio Briseño and Isaac Brizuela, which will strengthen internal competition and give Paunovic more options.
