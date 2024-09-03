Ciudad Juarez.- The National Institute of Migration (INM) will create an “emerging safe mobility corridor” from Villahermosa, Tabasco and Tapachula, Chiapas for migrants who obtain an appointment to enter the United States on a regular basis through the CBP One digital application.

According to the Mexican government, as part of the safe corridor, buses will be provided to transport migrants to the border where they have their scheduled appointment. They will be accompanied by federal, state and municipal security institutions; in addition, they will be provided with food during the trip.

It was also reported that “the INM will grant a Multiple Migration Form (FMM) valid for 20 days for those people with a confirmed CBP One appointment who choose to travel to the scheduled location for their appointment through the emergency safe mobility corridor, which will allow them to have regular stay status during their journey.”

CBP One is a digital application in which interested persons register and the United States Government gives them an appointment to appear at an international bridge, where Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers will already have their data in advance.

Since the process began to operate through the App (in January 2023) until Thursday, August 22, 2024, foreigners could only request an appointment from the north and center of Mexico, but since Friday, August 23, foreign migrants can also wait in Tabasco and Chiapas to get an appointment before traveling north, while Mexicans can stay anywhere in the country.

In light of the changes, the Mexican Government, through the INM, announced over the weekend through a press release the launch of the “emerging safe mobility corridor” to assist in the land transportation of foreign persons who have a CBP One appointment.

“The project is part of an inter-institutional strategy that aims to ensure the safety of foreigners who decide to travel by land to the point of entry for their appointment. In order to protect family unity, the immigration authority will give priority to these groups to travel together,” he said.

He reported that during the first week of the program update, 300 people who requested their CBP One appointment from Tabasco and Chiapas received a response to their request.

And “to serve foreign citizens, the INM will establish two exit points, which will be located at the Immigration Station in Villahermosa, Tabasco and at the Migration Regulation office in the Southern Zone in Tapachula, Chiapas,” from where buses will depart in order to work for safe, regular, orderly and humane migration.

According to CBP, in July it processed more than 38,000 individuals for appointments at ports of entry using advanced information submitted through CBP One. Since the appointment scheduling feature was introduced in CBP One in January 2023 through the end of July 2024, more than 765,000 individuals have scheduled an appointment to appear through eight border ports located in El Paso, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Brownsville, and Laredo, Texas; Calexico and San Ysidro, California; and Nogales, Arizona.

