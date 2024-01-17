When purchasing a second-hand car, you look at things such as the year of manufacture, damage and mileage. Furthermore, you just have to believe the seller's beautiful blue eyes that there are no hidden defects and that it has 'always been charged by an old lady'. This will be different with EVs in a few years. You will soon be able to look up all the information about the battery yourself for your next electric car.

The EU requires car manufacturers and other battery developers to keep a passport from 2027. The information is collected in the passport which is accessible via a QR code. As a potential buyer you can find out, for example, where the battery was made, what materials were used and, most importantly, what condition the battery is in.

The purpose of the battery passport

The battery makers, the EU and a third party that must verify the information can view even more information. The purpose of the battery passport is to achieve more transparency in the battery manufacturing process. You probably know the terrible stories about the mining of cobalt and lithium. The passport for the battery of your electric car may provide insight into this.

The company Circularise may produce the battery passports. This organization says that the document will mainly be important for batteries that end up with consumers. According to the company, the passport “provides assurance that the battery they purchased is safe and compliant with regulations.” So nice.

You will soon be able to see how your battery is made

Before the passport is released, car brands must be open about their affairs next year. From February 1, 2025, the emissions released during battery production must be verified by third parties and the data must be posted online where everyone can access the information. Then we know exactly how sustainable each EV is.