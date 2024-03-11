Recently, a was found on Ebay prototype from the PS3 version Of TimeSplitters 4a project canceled in 2008, which has been put online to the delight of fans of the series.
The recovered version is dated November 2008, with development having begun shortly before the period in which the company went into administration, leading to the reduction of staff from 185 to 40 people and the acquisition by Crytek.
Over the years, information about the project has been shared by Free Radical Design and some developers, but never before has a playable build been found, with a multiplayer map inside, seen so far only in a few drawings.
The rare prototype was pulled from a PS3 devkit and brought to public attention by Reddit user u/Flimsy-Zebra377. The build is currently posted on the Hidden Palace websitewhich deals with preservation.
An unfortunate series
Upon hearing the news, David Doak, founder of Free Radicathe director of the series, commented ironically: “This is exactly the kind of nonsense that 'insert the name of any publisher' wasn't interested in in 2008.”
If you are interested, there is also a video of the prototype:
Unfortunately the TimeSplitters series hasn't been very successful in recent years. Just recently we learned of the cancellation of TimeSplitters Next for works by Embracer Group, with the subsequent definitive closure of the studio. Who knows if we will ever play a new chapter.
