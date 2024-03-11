Recently, a was found on Ebay prototype from the PS3 version Of TimeSplitters 4a project canceled in 2008, which has been put online to the delight of fans of the series.

The recovered version is dated November 2008, with development having begun shortly before the period in which the company went into administration, leading to the reduction of staff from 185 to 40 people and the acquisition by Crytek.

Over the years, information about the project has been shared by Free Radical Design and some developers, but never before has a playable build been found, with a multiplayer map inside, seen so far only in a few drawings.

The rare prototype was pulled from a PS3 devkit and brought to public attention by Reddit user u/Flimsy-Zebra377. The build is currently posted on the Hidden Palace websitewhich deals with preservation.