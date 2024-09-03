Although there is currently a new voice actor for Mario, the one who is most esteemed and loved so far is Charles Martinet. That is why when this artist talks about what his favorite Mario games are, Super Mario immediately catches your attention.

That came to light in a recent Q&A video he recorded at Nintendo Live 2024 in Sydney, Australia, where he showed off his love for 3D gaming.

Martinet showed preference for the classic Super Mario Galaxy for Wii, which he classified as ‘incredible’. But he also mentioned SM 3D World, SM 64, SM Sunshine and SM Odyssey.

But he also highlighted another video game that is considered a spin-off or derivative within the series, and that is the original Luigi’s Mansion for GameCube. Charles Martinet noted that ‘it only touched his heart’For this voice actor this title is well worth it.

In the rest of the interview, he talked about his favorite Mario lines from the character’s games. He also gave advice to those who want to become voice actors and talked about his experiences visiting Australia.

Currently the role of the plumber in his games falls to Kevin Afghani and his first work with the character was in Super Mario Bros. Wonderthe latest installment of this popular franchise.

Charles Martinet, besides being an ambassador for Mario, is involved in other productions. This is the case of the film Super Mario Bros. from Illumination Entertainment, where he plays Mario & Luigi’s father, as well as Giuseppe.

He also participated in the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Herowhere he voiced Magenta in the English dub. Although he is no longer the voice of Mario and other characters, he is by no means retired from his career.

Apart from Charles Martinet and Super Mario We also have more information about video games at TierraGamer.