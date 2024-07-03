Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Spanish player Iniesta, who played last season for Emirates Club in the “ADNOC Professional League”, participated in a special celebration to unveil a statue of the “Spanish Magician”, designed by Spanish artist Javier Molina, in his hometown of Albacete, and around the “Carlos Belmont Stadium”.

Iniesta expressed his happiness with the celebration, which witnessed a distinguished presence of family members, officials and a group of fans. He said in statements via his official account on the Instagram platform: “Thank you for allowing us to live beautiful moments on a personal level.”

Iniesta is emotionally attached to his family and his hometown. The Spanish star said in previous statements, following his participation in a match for the Spanish national team against Georgia 2-0, in the qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, held in Albacete in October 2013: “I had very strong feelings. These people are very enthusiastic about me, and it is a mutual feeling.”

Iniesta spent his early childhood in Albacete and he will never forget it. He once said: “My father saved three months’ wages to buy me a pair of sports shoes. Today I have the money, but every time I look at that pair of shoes, I know where I came from.”