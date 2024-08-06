Mourning in the world of cinema. Today, in fact, the news arrived that a actora few days after his passing, left us, remaining indelible for some of his interpretations in very famous films. The actor we are talking about, Charles Cyphers, is mainly known for having played the sheriff Leigh Brackett in the saga of Halloween.

The actor passed away at the age of 85 years old and there are many who in these hours since the news came out are leaving a message and a thought for the family of Cyphers. The 85-year-old passed away last Sunday in Tucson, Arizona, after a short but painful illness. The news of his death was made public by his manager, Chris Roe and many colleagues were truly shocked and saddened.

The manager, announcing his disappearance In a statement, she told Variety: “Charles was a warm and sensitive person. He told wonderful stories and brought them to life with engaging performances. He was a dear friend and customer for many years and will be greatly missed.”

Born July 28, 1939, in Niagara Falls, New York, Cyphers studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and graduated with a degree in theatre arts at California State University, Los Angeles. His fame is mainly linked to the role of Sheriff Brackett in the famous 1978 horror film, Halloweendirected by John Carpenter. The famous film also starred actor Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie. This iconic role has accompanied him in the sequels Halloween II of 1981 and Halloween Kills of 2021.

There career of Cyphers was not limited to the saga of Halloween. He has appeared in numerous films, including Assault on Precinct 13 as Police Officer Starker, The Fog in 1980, and Escape From New York in 1981. His small screen credits also included such hit series as Barnaby Jones, The Six Million Dollar Man, The Bionic Woman, Charlie’s Angels, Roots, Wonder Woman, Starsky and Hutch, and ER. From 1996 to 1998, he played Al Yaroker on the WB sitcom “Nick Freno: Licensed Teacher.”