Developer Nightdive Studios' acclaimed remake of cult-classic sci-fi horror System Shock is – following a successful release on PC last year – making its way to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One on 21st May.

Despite a bit of a bumpy road to release, the System Shock remake impressed on its arrival in 2023, giving Looking Glass Technologies' 1994 immersive sim – which sees players grappling with a malevolent AI onboard the Citadel Station deep in space – a finely judged overhaul .

“Nightdive doesn't take the Capcom or Square Enix approach with this remake; they're actually pretty uncompromising in their mission to update the original,” Eurogamer contributor Kaan Serin wrote in his four star review last year. “But ultimately, the System Shock remake faithfully recreates a classic, retains most of its appeal, reframes everything with a horror tilt, and as a result, makes it more playable for everyone.”



System Shock Remake on Console Announcement Trailer | Nightdive Studios





System Shock's console release date trailer.

Digital Foundry's John Linneman was also impressed, calling Nightdive's effort, the “ultimate tribute and one that any fan of immersive sims needs to play right now.”

And console players will finally be able to see what all the fuss was about when Nightdive's System Shock remake comes to PlayStation and Xbox on May 21st. Nightdive is promising HD visuals (running at up to 60fps in 4K on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S), an overhauled interface, and all-new sounds and music, as seen in the PC version. That's alongside additional enhancements for consoles, including redesigned controls for gamepads, as well as a revised ending that “upgrades the final confrontation with SHODAN”, and an optional female hacker protagonist.

Writing on the System Shock remake Kickstarter pageNightdive has confirmed to backers the PC version will receive a 1.2 patch – which includes features such as the additional female protagonist – sometime “in the near future”.