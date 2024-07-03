Still on track

It’s time to get back on track for teams and riders, fresh from two consecutive events in Spain and Austria. The European ‘tour’ that took place from mid-June to early July will end this weekend with the British Grand Prixthe last stop before a short weekend break and the subsequent return in the second half of this month to Hungary and Belgium.

Hunting for more points

A particularly busy period for the teams, many of which will be arriving at Silverstone for their home GP. In this sense, the Faenza team is an exception Racing Bullslooking for more championship points after his ninth place Daniel Ricciardo at the Red Bull Ring. At a time when the Australian is feeling the pressure of Liam Lawson as his possible replacement for 2025, the former Red Bull is aiming for his third top-10 finish, which would confirm his good run of form that began at the Canadian GP: “It’s always fun to have three races in three weeks, whether they’re positive races or negative races. – He admitted – Even though it was challenging, we learned a lot in Austria and We hope to be able to exploit this progress. We have our heads down and are definitely aiming to be fighting for points on Sunday at Silverstone. The track is great fun, high speed, busy and always has an electric atmosphere. Hopefully the English summer will light up and we will all let’s enjoy some sun. Force!”

At Silverstone to break the ‘no’ period

Those who did not earn any points from Montreal are: Yuki-Tsunodawho returned to the limelight more for his nervousness during qualifying in Austria (including a fine for inappropriate comments on a team radio) than for his actual performances on the track: “I enjoy racing at Silverstone, although it is very challenging for the drivers and engineers to find the best set-up, with the weather perhaps making things more complicated. – he added – after Austria I feel more confident because we have made progress with the car and at least this weekend we have three hours of free practice to understand it better. The crowd is incredible, the fans are very friendly, they don’t just cheer on British drivers and they are passionate about motorsport. As for the track itself, I’m really looking forward to driving there; it’s historic, high-speed and also, I can’t call it a home track, but we have a venue not far away, which makes it an important race in many ways, so I’d love to get a good result there. There are some great sections to drive, obviously Maggotts-Becketts and I also like the long, high-speed right-hander at Stowe.”